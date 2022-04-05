3,557 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

