418,792 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 418,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.92% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,756 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,020. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

