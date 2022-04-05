4,422 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 5,054,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,040. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.