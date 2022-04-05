45,700 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 152,393 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LILA stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

