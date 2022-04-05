$469.12 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to report sales of $469.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 101,516 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in MEDNAX by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

