4,784 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after purchasing an additional 799,406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,098,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,028,000 after purchasing an additional 237,159 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 79,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,027. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

