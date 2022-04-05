4,940 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,213,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

