559 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

