5,596 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -158.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.