60,775 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

