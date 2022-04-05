610 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.

