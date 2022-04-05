693,340 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 693,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after acquiring an additional 293,728 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

