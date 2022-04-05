70 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,016.38 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,939.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,895.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

