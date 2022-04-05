$71.95 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) to report $71.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DCT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,825. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

