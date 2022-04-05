8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.32.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
