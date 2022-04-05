9,886 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

