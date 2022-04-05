a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.57. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 35 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

