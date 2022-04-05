a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.57. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 35 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.
In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
