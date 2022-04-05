AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.33.

ELUXY stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.23. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

