AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.12 on April 28th

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.1187 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

