Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Steven Sewell Buys 27,240 Shares

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell bought 27,240 shares of Abacus Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,783.04 ($67,506.05).

Steven Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Steven Sewell bought 26,847 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.35 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,856.91 ($67,561.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.