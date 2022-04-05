Abbey (LON:ABBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.98). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.98), with a volume of 83,347 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £334.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 968.15.
About Abbey (LON:ABBY)
