Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) to post $10.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $11.11 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $40.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.05 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.28 billion to $42.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,384. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

