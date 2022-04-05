ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

