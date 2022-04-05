Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

