Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

