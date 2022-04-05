Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

ABOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

