Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.97 or 0.07513013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00270888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00809637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00099040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00481530 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00368860 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

