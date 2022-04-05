Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFIB. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

AFIB stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

