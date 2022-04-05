Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 3,674 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

