Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 182,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 198,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.