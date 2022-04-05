adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.10. 119,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

