adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.67.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
