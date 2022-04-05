Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.81. 2,974,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,921. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
