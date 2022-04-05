Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.81. 2,974,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,921. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.