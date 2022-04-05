Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
ADES stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.