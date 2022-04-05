Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. 2,021,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

