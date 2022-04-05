Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

