AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 144,917 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,917 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 17,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

