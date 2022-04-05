AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,000. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.13.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

