AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 25,645,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,415,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.