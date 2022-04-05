AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 561,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250,542. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.