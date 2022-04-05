AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 268,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $10,208,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 5,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,777. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.