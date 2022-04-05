AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

In other news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.