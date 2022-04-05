AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 104 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.33. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80 and a beta of 2.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

