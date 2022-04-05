AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,069. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

