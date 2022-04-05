Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.60 at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

