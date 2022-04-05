Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $16.16 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,133,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

