AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “
Shares of LIDR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. AEye has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
