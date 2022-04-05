Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

