Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 148.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

A traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $133.89. 17,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.90. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

