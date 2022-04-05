agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 12,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $22,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 2,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in agilon health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in agilon health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

