Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

